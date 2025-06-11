Army releases statement on reverting Fort Cavazos to Fort Hood

TEXAS (KXXV) — Fort Cavazos will revert to its former name, Fort Hood, the U.S. Army announced in a statement released on June 10.
The Army says the Secretary of the Army will take immediate action to implement these redesignations, which are per Section 1749(a) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020.
The U.S. Army will take all necessary actions to change the names of seven Army installations in honor of heroic Soldiers who served in conflicts ranging from the Civil War to the Battle of Mogadishu. Five of them received the Medal of Honor, three received the Distinguished Service Cross, and one received the Silver Star. Fort Hood (formerly Fort Cavazos) will be named in honor of Distinguished Service Cross recipient Col. Robert B. Hood for his extraordinary heroism during World War I. Amid intense shelling near Thiaucourt, France, then-Capt. Hood directed artillery fire under enfilading machine-gun fire. After his gun crew was lost to enemy fire, he rapidly reorganized and returned fire within minutes, restoring combat capability.
U.S. Army Public Affairs