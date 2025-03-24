'Increased security': Killeen ISD sends message to families following return of students, staff to school

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD superintendent Jo Ann Fey sent an email to Killeen ISD families Monday afternoon following the return of the district's students and staff this week.

The changes and topics addressed in the email come after a Roy J. Smith Middle School student died after being stabbed at school two weeks ago.

The district assured parents in the message that it has been preparing to enforce safety and structure.

Killeen ISD has also implemented a new tips line at 254-336-8989 — this will ensure families have a solid way to bring concerns to the attention of district officials.

"While we continue to encourage parents to report issues directly to their campus or submit concerns through www.KISDisSafe.com, the tip line gives me, as the superintendent, an additional way to follow up and ensure every voice is heard," Dr. Fey wrote.

The full email to Killeen ISD families reads as follows:

Today marked a strong and welcome return from spring break across Killeen ISD. I’m proud to share that the first day back went smoothly as students re-entered campuses with focus and positivity.

Over the past week, we’ve been preparing to implement intentional measures designed to strengthen structure, reinforce expectations, and prioritize student safety. I’m grateful to our staff, students, and families for partnering with us to make that happen.

We are committed to balancing increased security with maintaining a positive and welcoming learning environment. These efforts are about creating structure, not barriers, —so that all students can focus on learning in an environment where they feel safe, respected, and supported.

We also know that we have inconsistencies in safety measures across our district, and we are taking steps to address this.

As we move forward, we will be closely monitoring a variety of indicators to assess the effectiveness of these changes, including tracking attendance and referrals. Campus leaders will continue to review feedback from students, staff, and families to make adjustments that strengthen our approach without compromising the positive culture we are building in our schools.

As of today, we’ve also launched a new safety tip line at 254-336-8989, so families have another way to bring concerns to our attention if they feel something hasn’t been addressed. While we continue to encourage parents to report issues directly to their campus or submit concerns through www.KISDisSafe.com, the tip line gives me, as the superintendent, an additional way to follow up and ensure every voice is heard.

We know that school safety and student success go hand in hand. Today reflected what’s possible when we work together to create the right environment for learning. As we continue into the week, our focus remains on ensuring every KISD campus is a safe, respectful, and supportive place for all students to learn and grow.

Thank you to our families and community for your continued support.