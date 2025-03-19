Students involved in deadly Roy J. Smith Middle School incident had prior conflict

New information has been released in the fatal stabbing of an eighth grader who attended a Killeen Independent School District middle school. The suspect and the victim attended Roy J. Smith Middle School for one month— and attendance records show they were on campus together for only four days before the assault happened.

No formal bullying reports were filed during that time.

On Monday, March 3, 2025, after school, the suspect's father informed the principal that unidentified students had been threatening the accused in their neighborhood, including flashing a weapon.

The father was advised to report the situation to the Killeen Police Department.

The accused was absent from school between March 5 and March 7, 2025. The victim, who had been absent since February 24, 2025, returned on March 7, though the accused remained absent that day.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, both students were at school for the first time since February 20, 2025. Both arrived late — the victim at 8:18 a.m. and the accused at 8:28 a.m.

Teachers intervened in a verbal altercation between the two before the fatal incident. It was later revealed that the students intended to continue their dispute after school.

Details leading up to the event are still under investigation, and the accused’s father continues to plead with the community to help support his claim that his daughter was allegedly harassed prior to the incident.