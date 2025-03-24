'We’ve got to work to build that trust back': Killeen ISD enforces safety measures upon return

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) — All of Killeen ISD except for Roy J. Smith Middle School students are back on campus with new safety measures in place. Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey Sand chool Board Member Oliver Mintz give their thoughts on moving forward within the district.



Roy J. Smith Middle School students will return to campus on Tuesday, March 25th

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The district released a statement last Friday outlining a plan for a safe and respectful school environment: " Families should expect more consistency in procedures for arrival, class transitions, lunch, recess, and dismissal at all schools. This includes a multi-layered security check upon entry to all secondary school buildings.”

More staff will be present in hallways and common areas, strong disciplinary measures will be taken, and students with multiple misconducts will face a loss or restriction of campus privileges.

Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey spoke on the new measures.

“We set a layered system the last time we met, but bringing in additional supports to ensure safety as kids are entering and other people that are not children entering our system,” Dr. Fey said.

Since the fatal stabbing of a middle school student on March 10th, multiple emergency meetings, town halls, and press conferences have taken place. They focused on what measures need to be taken to secure better and communicate what’s happening on campus between schools and parents.

25 News reporter Josh Crawford spoke with a Killeen ISD school board member about the issue.

“Where do you see improvement areas where we’re currently at, with a lot of parents feeling like communication, whether speed or quantity, is lacking?” Josh asked.

“I think the speed and the quantity, quite frankly, Josh, are probably the problem. This goes back to can we do this better? Yep, we absolutely can. Find out a way to separate communication from routine communication,” school board member Oliver Mintz said.

“We’ve got to work to build that trust back. The trust is shaken, and we’ve got to work to fix it,” he said.

