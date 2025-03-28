Local experts say online conflicts, post-pandemic stress contributing to rise in school violence

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The rise in school violence has been a growing concern in the community following the stabbing death of 14-year-old Serenity Baker at Roy J. Smith Middle School on March 10.



Experts believe the rise in school violence, including the recent stabbing of Serenity Baker, is linked to post-pandemic stress, social issues, and the rapid spread of conflicts online.

Following the tragedy, Killeen ISD saw a drop in attendance to 93% and the withdrawal of 38 students, highlighting the psychological impact on the school community.

Crowd control specialist Mark Herrera warns that social media may be worsening youth violence and making it harder for students to recover from trauma.

"Violence and school violence is at an uptick," said Mark Herrera, a crowd control specialist.

Herrera believes the increase in youth violence is partially due to post-pandemic stress combined with ongoing political and social issues. Additionally, he said the widespread use of social media may be fueling conflicts among students.

"The rapid spread of conflict online can actually escalate the situation and can add to the violence in schools and globally," Herrera said.

Following the fatal stabbing, Killeen ISD dismissed students early for spring break. However, after students returned, the district reported a decline in attendance to 93% and confirmed that 38 students had withdrawn from school.

Herrera warned that the psychological effects of witnessing or experiencing school violence could have lasting impacts on students and parents.

"The immediate and long-term psychological effects and the acute stress is a concern. The students will have the shock and fear that could lead to difficulty concentrating," he said.

According to the National Library of Medicine, recovery from traumatic events can take more than two years. Herrera added that social media’s constant presence in students’ lives can make the healing process even more difficult.

"Social media plays a big part in the youth and youth violence, so the presence of social media can definitely hinder rather than aid," he said.

Herrera emphasized that behavioral changes among students are often a result of these ongoing stressors.

"So there are some behavioral changes that occur because of that," he added.