Killeen ISD offering support, resources following fatal stabbing of Roy J. Smith Middle School student

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD's superintendent sent an email to families at Roy J. Smith Middle School Wednesday night, offering support and resources following Monday's fatal stabbing of a student.

"There are no easy words for what we’re going through right now — Monday’s tragedy has shaken our school community, and we know many of you, especially our students, are struggling to make sense of it all," wrote KISD superintendent, Jo Ann Fey.

"Please know this: you are not alone — we’re here to support you in every way we can."

The email offered counseling support through the Jackson Professional Learning Center at 902 Rev R. A. Abercrombie Drive in Killeen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

The district has also partnered with local organizations to provide wellness resources — click here for the full list.

The email states that students can pick up any personal belongings that were left at the school on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. — teachers, campus and district administrators and Killeen ISD police officers will be on site to assist.

The district has also adjusted the grading period deadline to address missed learning opportunities — missed assessments from Monday, March 10 to Friday, March 14 will not be administered.

Instead, Killeen ISD is extending the grading period, ensuring no negative impact on UIL eligibility.

The district says teachers will provide opportunities for students to complete previously requested retakes and finalize their gradebooks by the end of the day on Tuesday, March 25.

Killeen ISD says its goal is to be empathetic and give students additional time to demonstrate mastery of the material.

"Grief looks different for everyone, and there’s no right or wrong way to feel right now," Fey said.

"But you don’t have to carry this alone — lean on each other, reach out if you need help, and know that we are walking this path with you. If there’s anything we can do for you, please don’t hesitate to call (254) 336-1055. We are in this together, and together, we will find our way forward."