KISD middle schooler dead after stabbing at Roy J. Smith Middle School

Killeen ISD and the Killeen community as a whole were dealt a blow after an incident at Roy J. Smith Middle School, where a student lost their life following an altercation between two juveniles.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 11:25 AM, per KISD Police Chief Erik Hydorn, has left students, staff, and families in shock and mourning.

Killeen ISD Communications Director Karen Rudolph expressed the district’s sorrow. “Killeen ISD is deeply saddened to share the tragic news at Roy J. Smith today. Our heart goes out to the family, friends, and school community as we grieve a heart-breaking loss today,” Rudolph said.

According to Hydorn, the altercation escalated into a stabbing.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene within seven minutes and transported the victim to Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Hydorn confirmed that the suspect is in Killeen Police Department custody, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The incident has reignited concerns about safety at Roy J. Smith, which Roy J. Smith parent Gambrielle Montgomeery says have gone unchecked for a while despite raising awareness.

“There was a fight between a 7th grader and, I believe, an 8th grader, which led to a stabbing," Montgomery said. "But I’ve called the school multiple times about the fights, and no crossing guards,” Montgomery said. She plans to withdraw her son from KISD, stating, “I entrust them, every single day, to keep my child safe when he's not with me, and they failed us today. They failed the kids. It's unacceptable.”

The tragedy has left the school community grappling with grief and searching for answers. As the investigation continues, Killeen ISD officials and parents call for increased safety measures to prevent such incidents.

