Parents and students struggle with emotional impact after KISD stabbing

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) — The stabbing death at Roy J. Smith Middle School continues to weigh heavily on parents and students alike, as they struggle to cope with the aftermath.

For Gambrielle Montgomery, the past five days have been an emotional and mental challenge as she works to support her son while grappling with her own grief. "We’re still coping, it’s a day-by-day process," Montgomery said.

According to her, Montgomery's son, deeply affected by the tragedy, has withdrawn since the incident. "He’s more to himself. He hasn’t been outside of his room since Monday," she said.

As a parent, Montgomery admits that she is navigating uncharted territory. "I don’t know how to begin to comfort him, because I’ve never been in this situation. I’m trying not to overstimulate him, just reassuring him that he’s safe at home," she said.

Seeking professional support, Montgomery is exploring counseling options but has chosen not to utilize on-campus therapy sessions. "I honestly don’t want him in that environment. It’s triggering, it’s a reminder of what happened," she said. She has also restricted her son’s phone use due to misinformation circulating online but remains open to allowing him to meet and talk with friends in person.

To gain perspective on how parents can support grieving children, 25 News spoke with Keith Thompson, founder of the Austin-based organization "You Can Grieve." Thompson emphasized the importance of allowing children to process their emotions. "Feeling the feels, it’s OK, because being upset, being angry, being disappointed—it’s all part of grieving," he said. He also acknowledged the challenges parents face in knowing what to say. "Sometimes, not saying anything and being present is enough, and that will open up different doors for you and your child to converse about what’s going on," Thompson said.

Montgomery advocates for schools to consider mental health days for students, giving them time and space to recover emotionally. As she reflects on how to prevent lifelong trauma for her son, she offered a sobering perspective: "Realistically and honestly, you can’t."

Montgomery has decided to keep her son home for the remainder of the school year, prioritizing his mental health and recovery. "This situation has made it clear that we need better resources for our kids, and we need to focus on their emotional well-being," she said.

