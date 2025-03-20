Killeen ISD trustee Oliver Mintz reflects on community feedback, listening session

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — In the wake of Serenity Baker’s death at Roy J. Smith Middle School, Killeen ISD school board trustee Oliver Mintz hosted a listening session for concerned residents, offering insights into how the district plans to address community concerns and prevent future tragedies.

Two days after the incident, Mintz reflected on the impact of the loss and his initial reaction.

“This is unbelievably tragic,” Mintz said.

“I was in my car driving back to Killeen from my office in Belton, and I kind of had a minute to reflect on it, and it really hit me, what a huge deal this was.”

Among the main discussion points during the session were bullying and communication— two areas Mintz acknowledged needed improvement.

“I think the speed and quantity [of communication], quite frankly, are probably the problem — this goes back to, ‘Can we do this better? Yeah, we absolutely can. Find out a way to separate emergency communication from normal communications,’” he said.

The tragedy has left many parents questioning the district’s actions and expressing frustration over its response — Mintz emphasized the importance of rebuilding trust between KISD and the community.

“Whether or not the district is truly blameworthy, completely innocent, or somewhere in between, we’ve got to work to build that trust back — the trust is shaken, and we’ve got to work to fix it,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mintz outlined safety as the district’s top priority.

“I think, first and foremost, it has got to be to let parents know that our schools are safe — students can’t learn, students can’t take that next step, students can’t do much else if they’re scared to be there, or if our teachers are scared to be there,” he said.

Mintz also highlighted the role of transparency in fostering trust, citing Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey’s engagement with the community through press conferences and discussions with local groups.

“I can tell people, with 100 percent certainty, that if there is a general desire from the community to have a policy adjustment, then we will absolutely listen and incorporate it,” Mintz said.

During the reunification process following the tragedy, Mintz was on-site to speak with frustrated Roy J. Smith parents about their concerns — with an upcoming board meeting this week, Mintz emphasized that the district is committed to learning and taking actionable steps based on community input.