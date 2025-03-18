Examining the legal process for the Roy J. Smith Middle School stabbing suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) —

The Killeen community continues to grapple with the aftermath of last week’s tragic stabbing at Roy J. Smith Middle School, which claimed the life of a student. As the investigation unfolds, attention has turned to the legal process for the juvenile suspect involved in the incident.

Killeen ISD Police Chief Erik Hydorn deferred addressing questions from 25 News last week about whether the suspect will be charged as an adult. “That will be determined by county prosecutors, whether there’s a determination to certify that individual as an adult,” Hydorn said.

TTo gain further insight, 25 News visited the Bell County Justice Center and spoke with Assistant County Attorney John Gauntt Jr., who explained the legal framework for juvenile cases. Gauntt declined an on-camera interview but clarified that a juvenile must be at least 14 years old to face adult charges in first-degree felony or capital cases.

If prosecutors do not pursue adult certification, punishment could range from probation to incarceration in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department until the suspect’s 19th birthday.

Gauntt also described a middle-ground option called "determinate sentencing," where a case starts in juvenile court but can transition to the adult system if the suspect reoffends or violates probation. For first-degree felonies, this could mean a sentence of up to 40 years.

The decision to certify a juvenile as an adult is weighed carefully, factoring in the severity of the crime and the suspect’s age. Gauntt noted that while juvenile cases statewide have declined, the severity of charges has risen—a trend with no clear explanation, he said

