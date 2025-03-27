KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Over two weeks have passed since the 14-year-old Serenity Baker was stabbed and killed at Roy J. Smith Middle School, and her mother is demanding answers.



Mother of Serenity Baker calls for accountability at Killeen ISD board meeting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In newly released footage from Tuesday’s Killeen ISD school board meeting, Serenity’s mother, Glenda Jacobs, spoke with raw emotion, calling for accountability from district officials.

Killeen Independent School District

"I'm here today with heavy hearts still, and it's been however long since the tragedy that happened on March 10, 2025 — my daughter was murdered," she said.

Jacobs expressed frustration over what she described as a lack of response from school officials.

"I feel like we were let down as a community — nobody reached out to me. Everybody here is on social media, and nobody here at KISD reached out to me and said anything," she said.

She also questioned the school’s handling of the incident and the response time from staff and security.

"The issue needs to be addressed that my baby sat there and bled out — her friends were holding her and no one else — where was the staff, where was the faculty, and where was the security?"

Jacobs claimed there were warning signs leading up to the attack, saying Serenity had expressed concerns about the suspect on multiple occasions.

Go Fund Me

"There were many times where she called me at school because she felt like something was going to happen, and there were many times where I called up there," Jacobs said.

"This should not have happened and shouldn't happen again."

She ended her remarks with an emotional plea for improved school security.

"Children should not be sent to school and not be able to come back home — it's sad. I don't know, but something needs to be done — security, everything."

The Killeen Police Department is continuing its investigation into Serenity Baker’s death.