WATCH: Killeen ISD superintendent provides additional details in press conference

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Fey hosted a press conference to answer questions and provide insights on district matters and student safety.

KISD officials are working to finalize monitoring policies across campuses as a criminal investigation involving the district remains ongoing.

Dr. Fey had initially hoped the administrative side of the process would be completed within two weeks. However, delays have extended the timeline.

The Killeen Police Department is handling the criminal investigation, which has not released details to the public.

Not all KISD campuses currently have the necessary monitoring components or equipment, but district officials say they are actively working to establish clear policies. However, consistent expectations have yet to be fully implemented across all schools.

District representatives have not provided a specific timeline for when all campuses will be equipped with monitoring systems or when policies like clear backpacks will be fully enforced.

