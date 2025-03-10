Killeen ISD reunification process underway at Manna Church

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — All Roy J. Smith Middle School students are being transported to Manna Church, 1826 Stagecoach Rd, Killeen, TX, for parent and guardian pickup as part of a structured reunification process.

Parents and guardians must follow these procedures to ensure a safe and orderly reunification:



Students will only be released to parents, guardians, or emergency contacts listed in school records.

A card must be filled out for each student being picked up.

Students will be released one at a time to ensure accuracy and safety.

Follow Staff & Law Enforcement Instructions – Cooperation is essential to keeping the process smooth and efficient.



School officials acknowledge the situation's stress and appreciate families' patience and cooperation as they work to reunite students safely.

Due to increased congestion, motorists are urged to avoid the area around Manna Church and Stagecoach Road. Alternate routes are recommended to ease traffic flow.

