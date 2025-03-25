Roy J. Smith Middle School students head back to class

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) — On Tuesday, March 25th, students at Roy J. Smith Middle School are back in class for the first time since March 10th, when 14-year-old student Serenity Baker died after being stabbed on campus. Killeen ISD has also enforced new safety measures upon return to ensure students have a safe learning environment.

14-year-old Serenity Baker was fatally stabbed on March 10th on the middle school campus

Except for Roy J. Smith Middle School students, students and staff returned to their respective Killeen ISD campuses on Monday, March 24th.

Roy J. Smith Middle School students returned to campus Tuesday, March 25th, for the first time in over two weeks since Baker's death.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Monday, all students and staff were back on campus except those at Roy J. Smith Middle School. KISD implemented new safety procedures district-wide, intending to keep students safe and the topic of bullying at bay. One mother whose child attends Nolan Middle School wonders if that’s enough.

“We haven't experienced any bullying, you know I, I do tell my son, of course to protect himself, of course to protect himself, but come to me first come to me. I'm your mom. You come to me, we're going to get this situated, we're going to fix it, we're going to get it handled, you know. I also feel like, yes, it's a good community. Still, it's not any, um, communication within the community as well,” Jamala Davis, a concerned parent at Killeen ISD, said.

Jamala Davis has a son at KISD's Nolan Middle School. She tells us she has doubts about the teacher-student ratio. Are there enough teachers to protect students in any escalated situation? KXXV’s Josh Crawford spoke with Davis, getting her thoughts on why she may not think so.

“I start to see like there's not enough teachers and then even the teachers that y'all do have a lot of them aren't teachers like they're volunteers like even coaching, you know, like coaching regular teachers, they're volunteers so they don't even really have that teacher background even to pour education into my kid," Davis said. "So like I said again, the school can only do what the school can do where they finding these teachers for these other schools that they're building that's newer, they're, they're filling them up, but y'all forgetting about the other schools that's already been here like they need some TLC too."

KXXV



