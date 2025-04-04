UPDATE: Killeen ISD reports principal’s resignation, but Dr. Lilly refutes it despite resignation letter

UPDATED STORY: Killeen ISD reported that Dr. Frederick Lilly submitted a resignation letter as the principal of Roy J. Smith Middle School on March 28, 2025.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Killeen Independent School District announced during a board meeting on April 3 that Dr. Frederick Lilly had resigned as principal of Roy J. Smith Middle School. However, 25 News has learned this may not be the full story.

Less than 15 minutes before the district’s press conference, 25 News reporter Josh Crawford personally spoke with Dr. Lilly at 5:45 p.m., when he rejected KISD’s latest resignation offer. Despite this, the board publicly stated that Lilly had resigned.

This exclusive information raises questions about the district’s announcement, and 25 News is actively investigating the situation.