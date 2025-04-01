'Dads on Duty': Local community facilitator proposes safety initiatives to Killeen ISD following tragedy

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — In the wake of the fatal stabbing of Serenity Baker at Roy J. Smith Middle School, Dr. Rodney Duckett, an Army veteran and founder of a juvenile reform nonprofit, is pushing for proactive safety measures in Killeen ISD.

From organizing town halls to give concerned parents a platform, Duckett is advocating for community-driven involvement in school security.

“It was the period after the adjournment— once they adjourned the meeting and there was no fallback plan to help some of the parents that were there,” Duckett said.

“Me and my friend Brandy, who was watching virtually, she hit me up and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do something. We cannot leave our community that way.’”

Frustrated with KISD’s response to the tragedy, Duckett is proposing a structured community-led effort to enhance school safety. Inspired by Louisiana’s “Dads on Duty” program — an initiative launched in 2021 to reduce violence through parental engagement — Duckett believes Killeen is positioned to create something similar.

His idea, “Vets on Duty,” would enlist retired military personnel to assist with monitoring school hallways, student gatherings, and sporting events.

“We could do Vets on Duty. We’ve got a lot of retired vets that are looking for something to do. It’s a partnership that we can collaborate with the school district right now,” Duckett said.

“I’ve got 27 dads so far who’ve said, ‘Oh, I love that idea.’ Morning, through the hallways, after school, and sporting events — that’s where Dads on Duty would be.”

Duckett has spoken one-on-one with KISD Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey and other district leaders about his initiative but worries that enthusiasm will fade.

“So there are talks happening, but, then again, I do feel like some of these talks have settled down now. It’s the optics of the things that people are seeing that make it seem like they don’t care. That’s what a student told me — ‘Dr. Duckett, it’s business as usual.’”

His nine-page dossier outlines three major objectives:



Training for verbal de-escalation and non-violent defense tactics Improving communication between the district and parents Implementing specific safety measures in schools

Duckett noted that attendance at his second town hall meeting was just a quarter of the first, largely due to the absence of KISD representatives.

He believes the district is overlooking a critical resource—the large military population in the area — which could play a vital role in providing additional security and guidance for students.

As Duckett waits for a response from KISD, he remains committed to advocating for change.

“We need real action, not just conversations,” he said.