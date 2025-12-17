Suspended Fort Hood doctor takes stand in custody case with ex-wife

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Suspended Fort Hood OB-GYN Maj. Blaine McGraw was in court today for a continued custody battle with his ex-wife.

No cameras were allowed, but 25 News reporter Bella Popadiuk was in the courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

McGraw was walked into the courtroom in an orange jumpsuit with no handcuffs around his wrists, but bound at the ankles.

The hearing was part of the effort by McGraw's ex-wife to amend the existing child custody agreement between her and McGraw. She is trying to gain full custody of a daughter she shares with him. But McGraw's attorneys argued that she is not fit to have full custody due to her mental state and the state of her household.

Instead, McGraw's attorneys suggested that the oldest daughter that McGraw and his ex-wife share, who's a 21-year-old college student, takes custody of the younger child and the ex-wife have partial custody, or conservatorship.

But McGraw's ex-wife testified that it would be best for the youngest child to stay in her care since McGraw can't care for her currently.

Right now, McGraw is in pretrial confinement in the Bell County Jail and is facing criminal charges for allegedly videorecording dozens of female patients during medical examinations.

McGraw took the stand to testify, but pleaded the Fifth Amendment to all questions.

The judge will interview the youngest daughter next week in chambers before any decisions are made.

