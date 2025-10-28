Fort Hood suspends medical provider, launches investigation

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — A medical provider at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) has been suspended following allegations from a patient, Fort Hood officials announced Tuesday.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) began investigating within hours of receiving the complaint. The provider, whose name has not been released, is no longer treating patients.

Fort Hood and CRDAMC leaders said they are contacting all patients seen by the provider during their tenure — even if there is currently no indication those individuals were affected — as a precaution. Those patients will receive contact information for a dedicated call center to answer questions and connect them with resources.

Army CID is also reaching out to potentially affected patients and will continue to notify individuals directly if further contact is needed.

Officials acknowledged the situation may cause distress and encouraged beneficiaries with concerns to contact CRDAMC.

The case remains under investigation, and the provider is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Fort Hood officials said no further details are being released to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved.

