Lawsuit alleges Fort Hood Army doctor secretly video-recorded patients during exams

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — A civil lawsuit filed Sunday alleges an Army doctor at Fort Hood secretly video-recorded intimate patient examinations and that military leadership ignored earlier complaints about his conduct.

The lawsuit targets Army Maj. Blaine McGraw, an OB-GYN at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC), and claims the U.S. Army failed to act on previous allegations against him at another facility.

The Cobos Law Firm filed the petition on behalf of an unnamed plaintiff and says it represents more than 45 additional former patients.

"This petition alleges a catastrophic failure of leadership that allowed a predator to operate with impunity inside a military hospital," said Andrew Cobos, lead attorney for the plaintiffs.

According to the lawsuit, McGraw recorded patients without consent at the Fort Hood medical center. The petition alleges similar complaints were made about McGraw years earlier at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, but Army leadership "dismissed the warnings, laughed off credible allegations, and allowed McGraw to continue practicing."

The lawsuit describes the Army's response to victims as inadequate, alleging that patients learned of their status through social media rather than from healthcare providers. It also claims the Army offered no proactive counseling and instead gave victims "generic pamphlets."

The petition further alleges that victims were forced to return to the same facility for medical care and that leadership questioned the availability of off-base providers.

"Our clients sought care and were met with profound violations of their dignity and privacy," Cobos said.

The lawsuit seeks to hold both McGraw and Army leadership accountable for what attorneys describe as institutional failures that enabled the alleged misconduct.

The Army has not immediately responded to requests for comment and has previously referred 25 News to its media release regarding Fort Hood suspending a medical provider and opening an investigation.

25 News has previously reported that at least three law firms are now representing victims of the accused Fort Hood Army doctor.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.