At least three law firms representing victims of the accused Fort Hood Army doctor

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — At least three law firms are representing victims of former Fort Hood Army doctor, who is accused of sexually assaulting and secretly recording his patients during private exams.

"We're forced to place our faith and trust in the on-base medical system, but that system has failed us," a victim identified as Jane Doe said.

The Houston-based Cobos Law Firm held a press conference on Tuesday to outline its civil suit against the Army. Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight and The Carlson Law Firm are also representing victims in the case.

"Nobody listened. Nobody sat up. Nobody paid attention. And now we potentially have hundreds of victims in one of the largest sexual assault cases ever in Army history," Andrew Cobos said.

All three firms plan to file Federal Tort Claims Act complaints against the Army. The Carlson Law Firm says it is representing three victims but has received several other inquiries.

"The legal process at this stage does not allow for a lawsuit to be filed," The Carlson Law Firm said in a statement.

Those involved must first file complaints in court before the government will issue a right-to-sue letter.

Once a complaint is filed with the agency at fault, it has at least six months to investigate. After that period, individuals can file lawsuits against the agency.

The Federal Tort Claims Act is a federal statute that allows people to bring legal claims against federal agencies for harm committed by agency personnel.

"There are bad people all around society. There's always going to be bad people. The issue is that when the institution that employs those bad people fails to recognize it and fails to take corrective action, that's when it becomes the organization's fault," Cobos said.

The Army's Criminal Investigation Division continues investigating the accusations against McGraw.

The Texas Medical Board confirmed McGraw is not licensed in Texas, but physicians working in federal facilities don't need to be licensed in the specific state where they work. Further investigation shows Blaine McGraw is licensed in Hawaii.

