Email: Isabella.Popadiuk@kxxv.com

Bella Popadiuk serves as the Neighborhood Reporter for the Waco, Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview areas. She joined the 25 News KXXV team in June 2024.

Bella was born and raised in Bartlett, Illinois before her parents moved to San Antonio, Texas in 2021.

Bella graduated as a “Double ‘Cane” from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida with her Master’s of Arts in Journalism in 2024, after receiving bachelor’s degrees in Broadcast Journalism and French in 2023. During her time in college, she was involved in multiple student organizations including University of Miami’s Television Station (UMTV), and worked as an associate producer at NBC6 South Florida after finishing an internship at the station.

Bella fell in love with reporting and news in high school through South Elgin High School’s BEACON Academy of Media and Digital Arts, where she was able to do news shows with her class and broadcast live events.

Bella has a passion for local news and giving a voice to the people in her area. She enjoys meeting new people and learning about a variety of unique topics she never would elsewhere through her job as a journalist. Bella is excited to become a part of the Central Texas community!

During her free time, she loves spending time with her family, friends, and dog, as well as traveling, reading, staying active, and exploring new places in town.

If you see her out, make sure to say ‘hi!’

For story ideas, reach out to her via email!