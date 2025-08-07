WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As a new school year begins, Texas is implementing measures to help certify more teachers for classrooms through House Bill 2.

Watch the full story here:

Texas aims to have more certified teachers through House Bill 2

"If we have teachers who are well prepared, well supported, well compensated, they are going to drive student success across Texas," Jessica McLoughlin with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) said.

McLoughlin told 25 News that Texas House Bill 2 is helping address some of the challenges in supporting, retaining and certifying teachers.

"We have seen over the course of the past few years, a rise in the practice of districts hiring uncertified teachers, and I think in many cases that was to meet the current vacancy challenges that many districts have been facing, but we also recognize, and many districts recognize that that cannot be a long term solution," McLoughlin said.

The 89th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 2, a comprehensive school finance bill focused on increasing public education funding and supporting teachers and students.

The bill not only requires teacher certifications in core subjects but also waives exam fees for bilingual and special educators.

"As a former teacher myself, I know there are costs associated with getting certified in Texas," McLoughlin said.

As a former teacher and assistant principal, McLoughlin understands the costs that come along with getting certified. Now, it's her job to help move that forward as she oversees how educators get trained, certified and maintain certification in Texas.

"So really thinking about this broader ecosystem of supports to the teaching profession, seeing these things working in tandem to address our teacher vacancy challenge," McLoughlin said.

To become a certified teacher in the state of Texas, candidates must earn a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university, complete an Educator Preparation Program, pass certification exams, submit a state application, and complete fingerprinting.

Parents curious about their children's teachers' certification status can find this public information online.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!