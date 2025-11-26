Waco friends' kidney donation journey shows power of second chances

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two Waco residents who bonded over their shared love of exercise have taken their friendship to an extraordinary level — one that literally saved a life.

Matt Shane and Todd Monsen's story began at church, where they quickly discovered their mutual passion for staying active. But when Shane faced a life-threatening health crisis, their friendship would be tested in ways neither could have imagined.

On May 17, 2023, Shane gained something life-changing while Monsen made an incredible sacrifice — connecting them forever through a successful kidney transplant.

"The kidney list right now, there's 93,000 people waiting for a kidney and on the list itself, it's about 4- 4.5 to 5 years on that list," Shane said.

Shane had been battling a rare chronic kidney disease that eventually progressed to stage five kidney failure. He desperately needed a new kidney.

"Seeing him go through all that was hard, you know, because I know how active and stuff he normally is and wants to be," Monsen said.

Watching his friend struggle, Monsen contacted the transplant program to see if he could help. The two men had formed a strong bond quickly after meeting.

"It turns out we just have a lot in common and so we were friends pretty quickly," Monsen said.

Soon after testing, Monsen discovered he was Shane's perfect match — news that overwhelmed both men.

"I can't explain the words. When he told me it was, I just broke down just because it meant so much to me that I could get off of dialysis, I could get back to my life again, because I was so sick," Shane said.

The transplant has transformed both their lives in indescribable ways. Shane's recovery has exceeded expectations.

"My kidney is doing excellent," Shane said.

His doctors are thrilled with the results of the surgery.

"I asked them, hey, is, are there things that I need to worry about? And they said, no, your kidney is doing fine. You're great," Shane said.

Both men have returned to their active lifestyles with renewed vigor. In recent months, they participated together in the Waco Ironman on a relay team and completed the Lone Star Circle of Life bike tour.

Monsen's recovery has been equally remarkable. He completed a full Ironman less than a year after his operation and recently hiked the Grand Canyon with other kidney donors.

"I would say that since donating, I don't feel like I gave something up. I actually feel like I gained more in return, knowing that I was able to help Matt, but then also you know continuing with my life the way I wanted to," Monsen said.

The friends encourage others to consider organ donation, noting there are several ways to help through donation, including blood donation. They emphasize that the easiest way to become an organ donor is to register when getting a driver's license.

