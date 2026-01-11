Volunteers search for evidence in 35-year-old missing person case of a Killeen teen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Family members and trained volunteers conducted a ground search Saturday for evidence that could provide answers about what happened to 13-year-old Deanna Merryfield, who vanished from her home in Killeen more than 35 years ago.

Members of Deanna Merryfield's family, along with organizations Mark 9 and Alpha Search and Recovery, searched for evidence Saturday morning across approximately 50 acres of land.

"We specialize in human remains detection and live vine trailing. We have a team of about 20 members and dogs at all various levels of training," said Megan Corona with Alpha Search and Recovery.

Corona said trained canines searched for hours. While the teams could not share specifics, they marked off certain areas during the search.

The search brought new hope to Deanna's younger sister, Melissa Twardowski.

"Feeling hopeful, excited. If we didn't find anything this time, then we've eliminated things off of the list, and tired," Twardowski said when asked about her feelings after the search.

Deanna's family organized two searches last year, the most recent in December with Team Texas K9's.

Deanna Merryfield went missing more than 35 years ago, and her case remains cold with the Killeen Police Department.

"We all have this united mission of bringing people back home and helping family members and helping these communities," Corona said.

Twardowski said it was exciting to see so many people turn up to help try and find out what happened to her sister.

"It's really hard to put into words how important it is, how amazing it feels to see people caring for Deanna and caring about Deanna and what happened to her," Twardowski said.

Chefs Quest provided free breakfast to all volunteers on Saturday.

Anyone with information about Deanna's disappearance should contact the Killeen Police Department or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

