AMBER Alert: Child abducted in Austin; suspect sought in red Ford Mustang

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl abducted in Austin.
Police say Jazzlyn Anzora, 12, was taken by suspect Henry Mejia, 18. Authorities are searching for a red 2017 Ford Mustang with Texas license plate VVK2712.
Mejia is described as an 18-year-old white male. Jazzlyn is described as a 12-year-old white female.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Travis County Sheriff's Office or call 911 immediately.
