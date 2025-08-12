Temple ISD reports positive results from its own cell phone ban ahead of new state law

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Independent School District says it is already seeing positive results from its cell phone policy as Texas prepares to implement a statewide ban on mobile devices in schools for the new school year.

Nearly 9,000 Temple ISD students returning to school next Tuesday will experience reduced screen time as part of the district's existing policy, which aligns with the new state law.

"So when you walk in as a high school student, right when you walk into the classroom, the very first thing you do is you place your cell phone into a cell phone locker," said Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott.

Texas House Bill 1481 bans student use of cell phones or other personal communication devices on school property during the school day.

Temple ISD implemented its cell phone policy last year after surveying parents and staff at the high school.

"Truthfully, just classroom observations, feedback from teachers, feedback from parents," prompted the district to address cell phone use before the state legislature took action, Dr. Ott said.

The district reports improvements since implementing phone lockers at the high school, including a 22% decrease in absences by period, an 18% decrease in written disciplinary referrals, and a 44% decrease in students at risk of not graduating on time.

"It is night and day," Dr. Ott said.

Temple ISD officials say they don't believe they need lockers for elementary and middle schools unless cell phone use becomes problematic in the future.

Killeen ISD sent 25 News the following statement about the ban:

"Killeen ISD was ahead of the curve on the new state cell phone law — our Board of Trustees implemented a phone-free policy for middle and high schools last year to keep classrooms focused on learning and free from distractions. This year, we’re simply extending the expectation to elementary students, who will be asked not to bring personal devices or to keep them turned off and stored in their bags during the school day.



Because this was already in place at our secondary campuses, this is not a major shift for us. Our Board deserves credit for being forward-thinking on this issue last year, and we’re confident this approach will continue to create learning environments where students can fully engage."

Temple ISD's school board officially adopted the cell phone policy at Monday night's meeting. According to the Texas Education Agency, school systems must have a written policy in place no later than September 18.

