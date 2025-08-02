Waco firefighters assist in Kerr County flood recovery efforts

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — For 21 days and counting, Waco firefighters have been helping with recovery efforts in Kerr County following deadly flooding over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Waco Fire Department was part of one of the first strike teams deployed to the area on July 5, consisting of five engines.

"We had to figure out where they needed us and what exactly they needed," said Neil Cummings, a lieutenant with the Waco Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Shon Cavett and Lieutenant Cummings were among the crew members sent to assist with the county's needs, first backfilling for other 911 calls in Kerrville and later searching the area with dogs.

"It was kind of, I wouldn't say chaotic, but it was really trying to figure out what the needs were at that time," Cummings said.

When asked if he had seen anything like this before in his life or career as a firefighter, Cummings responded: "No, I haven't as far as flood wise that was pretty catastrophic. I mean, I've been involved in some things. I was at the West explosion and I had some part going through and doing some of there but not anything like this."

Cavett said that while it was rewarding to help, transitioning back home was difficult at times.

"You talk to your family about it and friends because they want to know what it's like and so just taking the time and talking about it kind of helps run through the process and kind of get back to somewhat of normalcy for us, which is a little hard to say considering, you know, all those affected families and communities it's going to be a long time before they can do that," Cavett said.

The crew members have been able to access mental health services and a First Responder Assistance Center to process their experiences.

25 News would like to thank all the crew members with the Waco Fire Department: Battalion Chief Shon Cavvett, Lieutenant Neil Cummings, Lieutenant Devin McPherson (Task Force One), Engineer Aaron Amos (Task Force One), and Engineer Travis Brown.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department also sent a crew to Kerr and Kendall County, along with other local agencies, which assisted.

