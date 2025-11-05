FORD HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Dozens of women have come forward with disturbing allegations against a former Fort Hood Army doctor, accusing him of inappropriately touching patients during exams and secretly recording them.

Watch the full story here:

'This never should've happened': Dozens of women accuse Fort Hood Army doctor of sexual assault

Blaine McGraw, a former doctor with Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) at Fort Hood, faces a lawsuit representing 16 victims who allege he sexually assaulted servicewomen and their family members during private gynecological exams.

"Doctor McGraw stole our safety, he stole our dignity, and he stole our trust in the medical field," one victim said.

The allegations include secretly photographing and recording patients during private OBGYN exams, inappropriate touching, and conducting unnecessary medical procedures.

According to attorneys, McGraw would place his phone in his breast pocket or pretend to take notes on his phone before and during conducting procedures and take photos and videos of his patients.

"This never should've happened, yet it did," another victim said.

Attorney Andrew Cobos detailed the accusations during a Tuesday afternoon press conference with several victims. The law firm is not only pursuing claims against McGraw but also filing Federal Tort Claims Act lawsuits against the Army for allegedly failing to protect victims who reported the doctor.

"This is not just about one doctor, it's about the system that failed to protect us," Kianna Zermeno with The Cobos Law Firm said.

Cobos said victims' complaints were ignored when the allegations came to light more than 2 weeks ago, highlighting broader systemic issues.

"Fort Hood has a problem. The third core has a problem. The Army has a problem with sexual assault and tolerance of sexual assault," Cobos said.

Cobos said one of the victims uncovered that the doctor was filming her during an exam when he allegedly bent over and her husband saw the phone screen.

They said they immediately reported the behavior.

However, several victims say the doctor did not typically allow other people in the room during the appointment, whether that was nurses or spouses.

One victim described McGraw as "a predator" and accused CRDAMC of enabling his behavior.

"It wasn't the act itself that hurt me, it was the way it was handled afterward, the indifference, the lack of humanity," Zermeno said while reading one of several victim impact statements.

At least two law firms are representing victims in this case. The Cobos Law Firm is encouraging any additional victims to contact their office.

No criminal charges have been filed yet.

U.S. Army Fort Hood Media Center posted this statement online on Oct. 28:

A Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) medical provider has been suspended from his position and is no longer providing services to patients. The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) began an investigation within hours of a patient’s allegations against this former medical provider. Fort Hood and CRDAMC are committed to providing world-class care to our Soldiers, Families, and beneficiaries, with patient safety and trust as the cornerstone of our mission.



Fort Hood officials are additionally contacting all patients seen by the provider during the provider’s tenure at CRDAMC, even if there is currently no indication to believe they have been affected by the alleged misconduct currently under investigation. These individuals will be provided with a number for a dedicated CRDAMC call center to answer their questions and provide additional resources should they need them.



Potentially affected patients are being contacted by Army CID. If further notification is required, Army CID investigators will contact individuals directly.



We understand patients may feel distressed and anxious about this issue, and we encourage beneficiaries to contact CRDAMC for additional questions.



The matter remains under ongoing investigation, and the subject is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Fort Hood officials are unable to provide additional information at this time on any specifics involved to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those who may be affected. - U.S. Army Fort Hood Media Center

When 25 News reached out to the Public Affairs Office for Fort Hood regarding the lawsuits filed against McGraw, a representative referred to the above statement, adding, "we are unable to provide additional information at this time on any specifics involved to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those who may be affected."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

