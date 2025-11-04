Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFort Hood

Actions

Law firm, accusers speak on allegations against suspended Fort Hood medical provider

Fort Hood
Lohmiller, Maggie
Fort Hood
Posted

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The Cobos Law Firm hosts a media conference on Tuesday to address claims against a Fort Hood medical provider.

Fort Hood officials announced last week that a medical provider at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) was suspended following allegations from a patient.

Watch the media conference:

According to the law firm, the provider is accused of video recording servicewomen during private OBGYN exams. There are also allegations of inappropriate touching and unnecessary medical procedures.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood