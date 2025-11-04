Law firm, accusers speak on allegations against suspended Fort Hood medical provider

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The Cobos Law Firm hosts a media conference on Tuesday to address claims against a Fort Hood medical provider.

Fort Hood officials announced last week that a medical provider at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) was suspended following allegations from a patient.

Watch the media conference:



According to the law firm, the provider is accused of video recording servicewomen during private OBGYN exams. There are also allegations of inappropriate touching and unnecessary medical procedures.