Fort Hood contacts 1,400 patients in investigation of former OB-GYN doctor

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — At least 25 women have been contacted by the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) as part of its investigation into a former OB-GYN at Darnall Army Medical Center. A Fort Hood spokesperson tells 25 News these women are reportedly in photos and videos found on the cell phone of Dr. Blaine McGraw.

Fort Hood confirmed with 25 News that to date, it sent letters to 1,400 potentially impacted patients after reviewing appointment logs. They're asking people to contact the medical facility's call center if they think they may have been impacted.

The III Armored Corps. Command Sergeant Major and deputy chief of staff met with individuals days after they filed the initial complaints against McGraw.

The investigation continues and Fort Hood says there is no timeline for when criminal charges could be filed.

25 News has also learned McGraw did not attend a court hearing on an unrelated traffic incident in Bell County on Monday. Court documents include a memo from the U.S. Army saying McGraw was admitted to an inpatient care facility for an unspecified amount of time.

If you or someone you know has information to assist in this investigation you can contact the Army CID at (254) 258-2560, or fill out a form here.

