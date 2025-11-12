50 women represented in lawsuit filed against former Fort Hood Army OBGYN, accused of sexual assault

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — New details emerged this week in a lawsuit against a former Fort Hood Army doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients, with the number of alleged victims tripling to 50 women, as more come forward.

The Cobos Law Firm now represents 50 women in a lawsuit filed in the Bell County 146th District Court against Dr. Blaine McGraw, a former Fort Hood Army doctor accused of sexually assaulting his patients. Attorney Andrew Cobos said the dramatic increase from last week reflects the spread of information about the allegations.

"Well, the information has gotten out. That's the plain and simple explanation," Cobos said.

The attorney said victims have been reflecting on their encounters with McGraw as news of the allegations spreads.

"He cared for hundreds, if not thousands of soldiers during his time as a doctor at the army. We see a consistent theme from one victim to the next, to the next to the next," Cobos said.

A lawsuit filed Monday includes additional complaints against McGraw from his earlier time at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii.

"We've been receiving those calls from individuals who were stationed at Trippler with Doctor McGraw," Cobos said.

The attorney is calling on the federal government to address what he describes as an "epidemic" of sexual assault in the military.

"Congressmen and senators need to step up, need to do their job, need to shine a light on this situation, because this is happening at military bases across the country," Cobos said.

The National Trial Law firm also filed a Federal Tort Claims Act complaint against the Army on behalf of a former patient.

"If someone has been victimized by Dr. McGraw, they must file an individual claim to hold the Government accountable and receive compensation. Class actions aren’t allowed. What you do in the administrative filing sets the stage for everything that follows. This is not just an assault case, it also involves medical malpractice. We recommend talking to an experienced FTCA law firm that also handles medical malpractice claims." National Trial Law

At least four law firms are now representing dozens of alleged victims. Cobos expects more women to come forward as news spreads.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant. Without sunlight, without attention being paid to this issue, nothing will change. And what's dissatisfying and concerning to me, is the lack of response from the Pentagon, and from Fort Hood, even acknowledging the victimization of these women," Cobos said.

Fort Hood posted an updated statement Monday saying the investigation is ongoing.

The statement said following the patient's allegations, the provider was suspended the same day and additional administrative measures were taken to ensure patient safety. The statement also said all personnel involved in the alleged misconduct were continuously accounted for.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

