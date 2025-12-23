Former Fort Hood Army doctor investigation sparks advocacy group to push for policy changes in Washington D.C.

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Nearly two months after reports emerged about the Army's investigation into former Fort Hood Army doctor Maj. Blaine McGraw, a nonprofit organization supporting many of his alleged victims is preparing to take their fight to Washington, D.C.

Watch the story here:

‘This is not a partisan issue’: Fort Hood Army doctor investigation prompts advocacy group to push for policy changes in Washington

Shield of Sisters, a nonprofit by and for women veterans who have experienced sexual trauma while in the military, is gearing up to head to the nation's capital in January to advocate for policy changes.

"We're taking some of the survivors from the McGraw situation with us to talk to different caucuses and ensure that they understand that there needs to be some serious investigations," said Shannon Hough, founder of Shield of Sisters.

Hough said her organization has seen an uptick in military sexual trauma survivors seeking support amid the sexual misconduct allegations against McGraw.

"We'll be here with you. It doesn't matter the time of day, Christmas Day, it doesn't matter. Get that support you need. We're here and we'll be here until the end," Hough said.

The nonprofit is advocating for several changes, including requiring chaperones during vulnerable medical appointments to create a safety net for patients.

"We're demanding a policy change in the chaperone situation," Hough said.

The group is also pushing for investigations and a change in the definition of military sexual trauma to include military spouses.

"This is not a partisan issue and no one is holding it as a partisan issue, which is amazing," Hough said.

However, Hough said the situation remains difficult for many of McGraw's former patients, some of whom still don't know if they are victims.

"They still haven't been confirmed, but they've been told, warned, 'hey, that you're a possible victim of Dr. McGraw.' So, there's a lot of doubt and fear and just so many emotions, and it's just been a horrendous situation for all of the patients," Hough said.

Shield of Sisters is working on a summit for survivors to come together and discuss their experiences.

The organization can be contacted for resources and support through email at shannon@shieldofsisters.com or by calling their hotline at (920) 951-1244.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

