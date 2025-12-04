Court documents reveal custody battle between former Fort Hood doctor and ex-wife

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Bell County judge on Tuesday extended a temporary restraining order against Maj. Blaine McGraw, the Fort Hood doctor accused of secretly recording patients during exams.

The order comes from a motion filed in November by his ex-wife seeking to change their child custody agreement. In the filing, she claims the "familial circumstances" changed with the allegations made against her ex-husband.

On Oct. 17, the Army suspended McGraw from his position as OB-GYN at Carl Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood after the allegations first surfaced.

In an affidavit, she stated military police came to her home in late October to inform her of the allegations against McGraw and claimed "authorities have found video recordings" of his stepdaughter naked.

McGraw's attorney filed a counterpetition on Monday, also asking the court to change the existing agreement, claiming his ex-wife's "emotional wellness and mental health circumstances" have changed. It did not address the allegations made by his ex-wife in the original filing.

25 News also reached out to McGraw's attorney for comment, but have not received a response.

The case is set for another hearing on Dec. 17.