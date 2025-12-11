25 News sits down with former patient, Jane Doe 1, in lawsuit against former Fort Hood Army OB-GYN

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — A woman who says she was the first to accuse former Fort Hood Army doctor Maj. Blaine McGraw of sexual abuse is speaking out about what happened during what she thought would be a routine medical exam.

Jane Doe 1, as she's identified in court documents, went to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood on Oct. 14 for what she believed would be a standard appointment.

Days later, she received a phone call that would change everything.

"I received a phone call from CID asking to come in, asking me to come in and speak to them about one of my providers. They didn't give me any information over the phone, so I went in the next day," Jane Doe 1 said.

It was during that meeting that she learned the shocking truth about her medical visit.

"I found out that McGraw had recorded me during my last visit," she said.

"I got in my car and I just, I broke down crying because I think that's when it really hit me."

Jane Doe 1 is the first of more than 80 women who have approached the Cobos Law Firm about alleged abuse by McGraw. Her husband has served in the military for over two decades, and they have been stationed at Fort Hood twice.

She describes a pattern of concerning behavior during her appointments with McGraw.

"All of the appointments were a little bit strange. I was never given a gown. There was never a chaperone. He always insisted on doing a breast exam," Jane Doe 1 said.

The lawsuit against McGraw alleges her experience is consistent with other women in his care. Her attorneys say this revealed his "modes of abuse" including secretly recording patients, performing unnecessary procedures and inappropriate touching.

According to the petition, during her initial visit, McGraw pretended to receive a call and then slipped his phone into his breast pocket. He then asked Jane Doe 1 to remove her pants, proceeded with a pelvic exam and insisted on a breast exam despite her saying she didn't need one.

Jane Doe 1 believes McGraw may have manipulated her by referencing her mother's breast cancer diagnosis.

"It was under the assumption that my mom was going through breast cancer and I was at a higher risk, so it all just kind of made sense at the time, but looking back, it was all a little, it is a little bit odd," she said.

She says the recent news of charges against McGraw brings relief.

"It felt like the army was finally taking this seriously and actually going to be accountable and hold him accountable for everything. It was very unnerving to know it's gone this long and there were no charges," Jane Doe 1 said.

Now, her emotions have shifted from sadness to anger.

"I've moved on past sadness and guilt and stupidity and I'm just angry that this was allowed to happen and continued to happen," she said.

Jane Doe 1 and at least 81 other victims are asking the court to order McGraw to pay more than $82 million in damages.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

