Texas Senator responds to call for accountability, investigation into Maj. Blaine McGraw, Army

On Wednesday, the Cobos Law Firm, advocates, and former patients of suspended Fort Hood OB-GYN Maj. Blaine McGraw held a joint rally and press conference calling on systemic change and justice.
At the press conference, Andrew Cobos, principal attorney for the Cobos Law Firm, called on Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to use their platform to, "conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the Army remains accountable."
25 News reached out to Senator Ted Cruz's office for a statement, and this was his response:
"These reports are deeply concerning and indescribably horrific. I and my staff are in contact with the Army and monitoring their investigation, and I'm committed to ensuring a full accounting of the facts and that justice is served."
25 News has also reached out to Sen. John Cornyn's office and they are working on a response.
Cobos also called on Congress to pass legislation to require a chaperone in every OB-GYN examination.
Cobos said he sent a letter to the Undersecretary of the U.S. Army, to meet in private with five of the women who are alleged victims of MGraw, to hear their stories and listen to what can be done to fix the problem.
"I got a response letter. It wasn't from the undersecretary. It got pushed down the chain of command. I got a response, it was a colonel, not a commander, and it said what you would expect it to say if you had typed in 'Write a response' into ChatGPT. It said exactly that - it said 'We take this very seriously. We take sexual assault very seriously. We can't meet with the victims because there is an ongoing investigation.' Are you kidding me?"
Below is our previous coverage:
Former patients, supporters rally near Vanessa Guillen mural demanding justice against former Fort Hood OB-GYN
81 more alleged victims join lawsuit against suspended Fort Hood Army doctor accused of sexual assault
Charges filed against former Fort Hood doctor accused of secretly recording 44 victims during medical exams
Law firm demands Department of Defense investigation of former Fort Hood doctor
Former Fort Hood medical officer held in pretrial confinement in Bell County after alleged liberty violation
Former Fort Hood Army doctor jailed in Bell County, faces custody battle with ex-wife
UPDATE: Former Fort Hood doctor booked into jail, the Bell County Sheriff's Office says
Court documents reveal custody battle between former Fort Hood doctor and ex-wife
Former Fort Hood doctor case expands to Hawaii as lawmakers demand pentagon investigation
Fort Hood contacts 1,400 patients in investigation of former OB-GYN doctor
50 women represented in lawsuit filed against former Fort Hood Army OBGYN, accused of sexual assault
Lawsuit alleges Fort Hood Army doctor secretly video-recorded patients during exams
At least three law firms representing victims of the accused Fort Hood Army doctor
'This never should've happened': Dozens of women accuse Fort Hood Army doctor of sexual assault
Law firm, accusers speak on allegations against suspended Fort Hood medical provider
- Fort Hood suspends medical provider, launches investigation