Texas Senator responds to call for accountability, investigation into Maj. Blaine McGraw, Army

On Wednesday, the Cobos Law Firm, advocates, and former patients of suspended Fort Hood OB-GYN Maj. Blaine McGraw held a joint rally and press conference calling on systemic change and justice.

At the press conference, Andrew Cobos, principal attorney for the Cobos Law Firm, called on Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to use their platform to, "conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the Army remains accountable."

25 News reached out to Senator Ted Cruz's office for a statement, and this was his response:

"These reports are deeply concerning and indescribably horrific. I and my staff are in contact with the Army and monitoring their investigation, and I'm committed to ensuring a full accounting of the facts and that justice is served." - Sen. Ted Cruz

25 News has also reached out to Sen. John Cornyn's office and they are working on a response.

Cobos also called on Congress to pass legislation to require a chaperone in every OB-GYN examination.

Cobos said he sent a letter to the Undersecretary of the U.S. Army, to meet in private with five of the women who are alleged victims of MGraw, to hear their stories and listen to what can be done to fix the problem.

"I got a response letter. It wasn't from the undersecretary. It got pushed down the chain of command. I got a response, it was a colonel, not a commander, and it said what you would expect it to say if you had typed in 'Write a response' into ChatGPT. It said exactly that - it said 'We take this very seriously. We take sexual assault very seriously. We can't meet with the victims because there is an ongoing investigation.' Are you kidding me?" - Andrew Cobos, The Cobos Law Firm

Below is our previous coverage:

