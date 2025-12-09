Charges recommended for former Fort Hood doctor accused of secretly recording 44 victims during medical exams

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — A former U.S. Army OB-GYN at Fort Hood has been officially recommended for charges on accusations of secretly recording dozens of female patients during medical examinations, military officials confirm with 25 News on Tuesday.

Maj. Blaine McGraw, 47, faces recommendations of four charges and 61 specifications related to alleged incidents that occurred between January and December 2025 at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) at Fort Hood.

The recommended charges include 54 specifications for indecent visual recording, five specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer, one specification of willful disobedience of a superior officer, and one specification of making a false official statement.

These violations fall under Articles 120c, 133, 90 and 107 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

According to the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, the majority of the alleged offenses occurred during medical examinations with female patients at the CRDAMC.

One victim who was not a patient was allegedly secretly video recorded at a private residence off-post near Fort Hood.

To date, the case involves a total of 44 victims.

McGraw is currently being held in pretrial confinement at the Bell County Jail in Belton.

The next step in the military legal process involves assigning a neutral officer to the case and scheduling a preliminary hearing. This hearing is required before charges can be referred for trial by general court-martial under Article 32 of the UCMJ.

The preliminary hearing officer will review evidence to determine if there is probable cause for each charged offense and issue a report. The Office of Special Trial Counsel will then consider this report along with available evidence to determine whether to refer the charges to a court-martial.

If charges are referred, the case will be assigned to a military judge who will schedule dates for an arraignment, motion hearings and the trial.

The Office of Special Trial Counsel worked closely with Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division investigators to evaluate evidence before preferring charges. As the investigation remains open, prosecutors will continue coordinating with Army CID to determine if additional charges are warranted.

The charges are allegations and McGraw is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Below is our previous coverage:



Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify the recommended charges against Maj. McGraw. At this point, he has not been officially charged.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.