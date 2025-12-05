Former Fort Hood Army doctor jailed in Bell County, faces custody battle with ex-wife

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Former Fort Fort Hood Army doctor, Blaine McGraw, accused of secretly recording patients, is currently being held in the Bell County Jail, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

Watch the full story here:

Former Fort Hood Army doctor jailed in Bell County amid secret recording allegations

Dr. Blaine McGraw, an OB-GYN, faces allegations under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, while simultaneously battling for child custody with his ex-wife in Bell County court.

It remains unclear whether he has been criminally charged at this time. 25 News has reached out to Fort Hood, as well as the Army CID to find out what McGraw has been charged with.

Kenny Carroll, who is married to McGraw's ex-wife, said the situation has been devastating for their family, including the four children his wife and McGraw share.

"Everyday, it seems to be, everyday is something new and even more shocking than, you know, you originally thought was possible," Carroll said.

Carroll said he always sensed something was wrong with McGraw.

"I just always got the feeling something was off about him, like just almost like, you know a creepy kind of way," Carroll said.

According to an affidavit, his wife Julia stated military police came to her home in late October to inform her of the allegations against McGraw, including claims he had video recordings of one of his family members naked.

"I guess recording patients is one thing, but having information come out that you're doing this in your own home, to me, is even more damaging to your character, to your person at all. And I, I'm pretty sure he's just trying to suppress it," Carroll said.

Kenny and Julia are in an ongoing custody battle with McGraw over their daughter, citing "familial circumstances" changed with the allegations made against her ex-husband last month.

McGraw's attorney filed a counterpetition this week, asking to change the agreement and claiming that the mother's "emotional wellness and mental health circumstances" have changed.

Carroll said they're still fighting to get full custody of the child.

"He did some horrible things and I think he should be locked up for it, you know, it's just as simple as that," Carroll said.

In a press release, Army CID stated they are "working closely with the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel who is thoroughly evaluating all the evidence as it is developed. The matter remains under ongoing investigation and the accused in this case is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law."

Read the CID's full statement here.

25 News reached out to McGraw's lawyers for comment but have not heard back. An Army spokesperson confirms they have now contacted 2,500 of McGraw's potential victims.

