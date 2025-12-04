Former Fort Hood doctor in is custody, victim's attorney says

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The former Fort Hood OB-GYN accused of secretly recording patients is now in custody, 25 News has confirmed.

Andrew Cobos, one of the attorneys representing at least 70 victims and former patients of Maj. Blaine McGraw, tells 25 News' Bella Popadiuk that he was contacted by one of his clients who spotted McGraw out in the community on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

After that, Cobos contacted military authorities with concerns from his clients about McGraw being free in the community. Cobos says after he made that call, McGraw was taken into custody.

At this point, it is unclear whether or not he has been criminally charged.

The Hawaiian congressional delegation has also called for an independent investigation by the Pentagon into McGraw.

McGraw is also in the middle of a custody battle with his ex-wife.