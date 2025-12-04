Army CID continues investigation into Fort Hood doctor accused of recording patient during exam

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Army investigators continue to examine allegations that a medical provider at Fort Hood recorded a patient during an exam in October.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) responded to the initial report on Oct. 17, 2025, and apprehended the subject the same day. In military terms, apprehension means taking someone into custody, equivalent to an arrest in civilian justice.

The subject was processed according to Department of Defense Instruction 5505.11 and released to their chain of command's custody.

Army CID has conducted extensive investigative work both on and off the installation since the investigation began. This includes conducting hundreds of interviews and reviewing more than half a terabyte of digital media.

A team of Army CID Special Agents and Analysts has focused on the investigation, using all available resources to ensure a thorough examination.

Army CID is working closely with the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, which is evaluating all evidence as it develops. The matter remains under investigation and the accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The Army CID does not identify Maj. Blaine McGraw as the medical provider at the center of the investigation in its most recent press release. However, a spokesperson for Fort Hood told 25 News back in November that at least 25 women who have been contacted by the CID were reportedly in videos that were found on the cell phone of McGraw.

