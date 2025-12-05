Former Fort Hood medical officer held in pretrial confinement in Bell County after alleged liberty violation

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Blaine McGraw, a former medical officer at Fort Hood, was ordered into pretrial confinement on Tuesday after "apparently violating conditions of liberty imposed by his commander" according to a release by the military late Thursday afternoon.

Officials said although McGraw apparently violated restrictions on liberty, the military said there is "no evidence" to suggest McGraw violated a military protective order related to alleged victims.

As 25 News has previously reported, leaders with Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood suspended McGraw on Oct. 17 upon "a patient’s allegation of misconduct," according to military officials.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said it initiated a formal investigation within hours.

Officials said, McGraw was removed from all patient care duties and access to electronic records.

You can read more here.

