Law firm demands Department of Defense investigation of former Fort Hood doctor

TEXAS (KXXV) — A Texas law firm representing multiple women is asking the state's congressional delegation to request a Department of Defense Inspector General investigation into an Army obstetrician-gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting and secretly recording patients at Fort Hood.

Attorney Jamal K. Alsaffar of National Trial Law sent a letter on Dec. 4 to U.S. senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and representatives John Carter and Roger Williams requesting the investigation into Maj. Blaine McGraw.

McGraw is accused of assaulting and exploiting "potentially thousands" of former patients while stationed at Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood from 2023 to present, according to the letter. Similar allegations involve his previous assignment at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii from 2019 to 2023.

"Major McGraw is alleged to have assaulted and exploited potentially thousands of former patients in Texas—violating the basic principles of medical practice and human decency," Alsaffar wrote in the four-page letter.

The law firm argues the U.S. Army cannot investigate itself and must also be investigated for failing to supervise and prevent the alleged violations over multiple years across potentially thousands of patients.

"Given the extent of these allegations, the Army cannot be allowed to conduct its own investigation," the letter states.

The firm is requesting assistance in formally requesting an investigation by the Department of Defense Inspector General.

"The damage done by Maj. McGraw's actions is irreversible," the letter states. "Maj. McGraw was entrusted with caring for active-duty servicemembers and military spouses."

National Trial Law is also requesting answers to seven specific questions:



"Will the Department of Defense ('Department') commit to a thorough investigation of all patient complaints regarding Major Blaine D. McGraw, including a thorough investigation of the Army Chain of Command's role in addressing any patient complaints, policy and instruction violations, and other supervision errors at each base on which McGraw was stationed?" "What external and internal trauma-informed resources and support services will the Department and Army provide to former patients and their families during and after the investigation?" "Has the Department and Army notified the Texas Medical Board of the suspension and active criminal investigation of Major McGraw?" "Will the Department commit to identifying and assessing any systemic failures that allowed Major McGraw to engage in this alleged behavior for as long as alleged? Will the DoD also commit to providing information on how it will address these failures?" " Will the Department conduct a review of the Defense Health agency's Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs?" "Will the Department commit investigating any medical providers who supervised Major McGraw or may have had knowledge of the alleged misconduct?" "What programs, policies, instructions, and procedures will the Department and DoD IG review to ensure that victims of sexual assault or misconduct by physicians and other medical providers feel empowered to file complaints and that their complaint will be taken seriously?"

The firm says the investigation must be conducted with special care to protect patients' rights and follow federal privacy laws.

Below is our previous coverage:



This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.