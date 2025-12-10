Law firm, survivors and advocates hold rally to demand investigation into alleged military sexual assault case

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The Cobos Law Firm and advocacy organization Shield of Sisters announced a joint rally and press conference to demand accountability and systemic change for victims of alleged sexual assault and misconduct by former Army doctor Maj. Blaine McGraw.
A joint rally and press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Vanessa Guillen mural in Killeen. The event will focus on the urgent need for systemic change within the Department of Defense and military medical facilities.
Attendees expected include survivors, family members, community advocates and veterans.
Representatives from The Cobos Law Firm will speak about the litigation and its findings.
Veteran representatives, military sexual trauma survivors and Shield of Sisters representatives will also address attendees.
In Killeen, the Shield of Sisters has established a Safe Room and deployed "Battle Angels" - trained survivors who have completed the Shield of Sisters retreat and received extra trauma-informed training to provide peer support. The organization maintains a 24/7 Military Sexual Trauma Assistance Hotline (920-951-1244) for immediate crisis intervention and has mental health professionals on standby to help survivors.
The organization has worked with over 30 women, providing direct support and referrals to specialized external organizations.
