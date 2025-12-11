Former patients, supporters rally near Vanessa Guillen mural demanding justice against former Fort Hood OB-GYN

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Dozens of our neighbors and alleged victims of former Army doctor Blaine McGraw gathered Wednesday night in Killeen to demand justice and call for systemic changes within the military's medical system.

Former patients, supporters rally near Vanessa Guillen mural demanding justice in case against former Fort Hood OB-GYN

The rally took place near the Vanessa Guillen mural, not far from Fort Hood, where McGraw previously served as an OB-GYN before his arrest on several military charges. He is currently being held in the Bell County jail.

The Cobos Law Firm announced it has amended its original lawsuit against McGraw to now include 81 additional alleged victims and former patients, accusing McGraw of sexual abuse. Their attorneys are calling this the largest sexual assault case in the history of the United States military.

"What happened to me is unacceptable. What happened to us all, it's unacceptable. It should never happen. It should never happen again," one victim, identified as Jane Doe 2, said.

The petition details disturbing allegations of what the women say McGraw did to them during medical examinations. One woman claims McGraw told her to remove her pants even though her appointment was for a breast exam. Another alleges McGraw recorded a woman in his office while performing a rape test kit.

According to the petition, McGraw would prop up his phone on the military nameplate on his shirt pocket to give the camera an unobstructed view of his patients' bodies.

"It has destroyed our trust in the system that many of our husbands are still serving in. It has destroyed our ability to feel safe seeing medical providers on or off post because we don't know if we are walking into a clinic or a crime scene," Jane Doe 1 said.

The Cobos Law Firm, along with the congressional delegation from Hawaii, where McGraw previously served at Tripler Medical Center and other attorneys, want the Department of Defense to take action.

"I'm calling on Congress to pass legislation that a chaperone is mandatory in every OBGYN examination," attorney Andrew Cobos said.

Many are also calling on Texas lawmakers to demand answers from military leadership.

Along with this civil lawsuit, several other law firms are representing victims, bringing the total count to more than 100. The Army says it has contacted more than 2,500 patients who were examined by McGraw.

