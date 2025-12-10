'We don't want this': Lacy Lakeview approves data center agreement despite neighbors opposition

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Tensions ran high at a Lacy Lakeview City Council meeting Tuesday night over a proposed data center.

Lacy Lakeview's Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night to approve a non-binding memorandum of understanding with data center company InfraKey, moving forward with a controversial project in Elm Mott that has drawn strong opposition from area residents.

'We don't want this': Lacy Lakeview approves data center agreement despite neighbor opposition

The council approved the nearly 10-page agreement before allowing public comment, where nearly a dozen neighbors spoke against the proposed data center. Only one person spoke in favor of the project.

"I care about our neighbors in Ross. I care about our air quality because whatever happens over there is coming this way too," one neighbor said.

Another resident made three specific requests to the council: "First, actually listen to the community. Two, postpone all moves forward with InfraKey. Three, consider collaborating with local people."

A third neighbor expressed the frustration felt by many in attendance: "There are a lot of us out there and we don't want this. Nobody out there wants this and we feel like we're just having our lives ripped away from us."

Recently elected Council Member Cody Daniel cast the lone dissenting vote against the agreement.

The proposed data center would be located in Elm Mott, which currently sits in an unincorporated area. However, the memorandum of understanding indicates the city intends to annex the project site into Lacy Lakeview.

InfraKey representatives attended the meeting but did not speak during the meeting or make any presentations. 25 News spoke with an engineer from InfraKey after the meeting. The engineer says he understands why people are concerned because this is in the beginning phase. He also says there is only one data center in Waco right now.

Most of the neighbors who spoke during public comment were not Lacy Lakeview residents but live near the proposed project site.

At the meeting's conclusion, Mayor Charles Wilson defended the council's decision to work with InfraKey, citing the city's financial needs for infrastructure improvements.

"I'm expected to find a solution for my people. That is the context in which we came into contact with InfraKey. They heard we had a sewer problem," Wilson said.

His comments prompted shouts from the crowd, with someone yelling, "You sold us out," to which Wilson responded, "No one has been sold out."

The city council did not discuss the next steps for the project during the meeting. You can read the agreement in the council agenda here (pages 81-89).

