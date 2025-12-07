East Waco's old Empire Seed building undergoes major renovation project

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — An old building in East Waco is getting a new look and some new businesses. The old Empire Seed building was a feed store that was located on Elm Avenue until a couple of years ago when it moved.

The building was built in 1950 and investors who bought the space say it needed a lot of TLC.

"The goal was to keep the building kind of what it was and update it, kind of bringing some new life to it, but not, we weren't looking to change it dramatically," Josh Barrett said.

Commercial real estate agent and investor Barrett says the inside had to be completely gutted. They are spending around $350,000 on renovations.

These renovations are part of a larger push to bring more development back into East Waco, including moving the farmer's market to the Bridge Street Plaza right next door.

"We're thrilled that there are farmers' markets here. We think that brings a lot of life to the area. It really complements what we're trying to do here as this is a mom-and-pop kind of locally focused concept," Barrett said.

So far, one local hair salon, Cutting Edge, has signed a lease to use part of the building, and investors are looking for more.

"So right now we'd love to see this to be like a local hangout spot. So we're talking to a group for a coffee shop bakery concept that kind of could be like a place where people come hang out," Barrett said.

Despite the sale of this longtime landmark, Empire Seed Co. is still open at a new location on Bosque Boulevard. Investors say they're hoping to have the spaces ready for tenants to move in by the beginning of the new year.

