Waco artists create murals honoring community pioneers inside the Bledsoe Miller STEAM Center

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Black history in our community isn't just remembered at the Bledsoe Miller STEAM Center — it's painted into the walls, thanks to two young artists.

Vincent Thomas and Tneyah Thomas — not related by blood, but connected through their art — are the artists behind eight large-scale interior murals at the Bledsoe Miller STEAM Center in East Waco.

"What you're seeing here are the interior walls of the STEAM Center. There are eight historical and cultural murals that represent the community and pioneers within STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math," Vincent Thomas said.

Each panel spotlights innovators and leaders with deep roots in the community — men and women whose ideas and courage helped shape history. Among them: Doris Miller and Vivienne Malone Mayes — two prominent figures with strong ties to Waco.

For both artists, the project is a point of pride — made even more meaningful as it is celebrated during Black History Month.

Tneyah Thomas said the murals are about more than education.

"Even beyond learning, I want them to feel proud. I want them to see themselves in it. I want them to feel like their culture is represented — that when they walk into this building, it's not abstract. It's familiar," Tneyah Thomas said.

Every detail adds meaning to the murals.

"When we were doing that work, I felt them — I felt that presence. Getting the hair right, focusing on the small details — we cared deeply. There's an ancestral connection there. I don't know if anyone else would have felt it the way we did," Tneyah said.

During the month, both artists reflect on the legacy of those who came before them and the responsibility to tell those stories with care — and to inspire the next generation of Black artists in the community.

"Our life matters. Our history matters. A lot of my work focuses on Black pioneers — and they're all over this wall. We have Jules Bledsoe, Doris Miller, Vivian Malone Mays, and James Andrew Harris. Black history is my history. It's my story to tell. It's part of me — and part of my ancestors," Vincent Thomas said.

"I'm honestly so honored to be able to highlight them in those different ways," Tneyah said.

Beyond their involvement in the local art community, the two friends founded a nonprofit named Blaccent — an organization bringing awareness to African American English Vernacular and reclaiming those words while teaching people the intention behind them.

