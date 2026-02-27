One person dead after single-vehicle crash on State Highway 36 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A single-vehicle crash on State Highway 36 left one person dead Thursday night, according to the Temple Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at around 9:38 p.m. to the 2400 block of State Highway 36 for a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers learned a single-occupant vehicle was traveling eastbound when it rolled into a ditch.

Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced one individual deceased on scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The Temple Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

