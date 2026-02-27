Missing Waco man last seen at Greyhound station may have traveled to DFW or Houston

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Antonio Bass, 25, was last seen at the Waco Greyhound Bus Station and may have traveled to the Dallas/Fort Worth area or Houston.

Bass was reported missing after he was last seen at the Greyhound Bus Station in Waco. He was possibly heading to Houston to meet his family but never arrived. His bus route included stops in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and other locations, and it is unknown whether he remained in Waco or boarded the bus and traveled to any of the stops along the route before Houston.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, white khaki pants, and white and black shoes.

Bass has several identifying tattoos: the date 7/2/2000 on his right forearm, the name Jordan Brand behind his right ear, and the Eye of Osiris on his left forearm.

Anyone who has seen Bass or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 254-750-7500 or 911.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

