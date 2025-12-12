DHA responds to questions of suspended Fort Hood Army doctor's time at Fort Campbell

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The Army continues to investigate Maj. Blaine McGraw, the suspended Fort Hood doctor accused of secretly recording his patients. The probe not only includes Fort Hood, but is also looking into his previous duty stations.
As we first reported to you last month, the Army released his full service record, which spans more more than a decade. Prior to his time at Fort Hood in Killeen and at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, McGraw was a physician's assistant at Fort Campbell, Ky. before attending medical school.
25 News contacted Fort Campbell to ask if investigators are looking into his time in Kentucky. We did not get a direct answer, but the Defense Health Agency issued this statement:
“The Defense Health Agency is aware of the serious allegations involving a physician who previously worked at several military hospitals. We remain fully committed to fostering an environment of trust and safety within our health care system. Our priority is to ensure that all patients receive the safe, high-quality care they deserve in our facilities. To that end, we are conducting thorough internal reviews to ensure accountability and strengthen systemic safeguards. This includes reviewing clinical protocols, supervision mechanisms—such as the use of chaperones—and reporting and complaint procedures across the enterprise. Our goal is to maintain safe and secure environments for both our beneficiaries and personnel.”
The Army provided 25 News a statement about those affected by the ongoing investigation as well:
“The Army is committed to providing comprehensive support to patients potentially impacted by these allegations. To that end, we have initiated patient notifications, established a dedicated call center, assigned Special Victims Counsel, and created a patient support line to ensure those affected have access to the resources and assistance they need during this investigation, which we are committed to conducting thoroughly. We encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Criminal Investigation Division.”
