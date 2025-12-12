Texas Congressional leaders demand Army investigation into former Fort Hood doctor misconduct allegations

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Four members of Congress are calling for a comprehensive investigation into allegations of widespread misconduct by a former Army physician at Fort Hood, citing concerns about clinical oversight and military health system integrity.

Representatives John Carter and August Pfluger, along with Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, sent a letter Wednesday to Lieutenant General Gregory D. Brady, the Army's Inspector General, requesting immediate action regarding Maj. Blaine McGraw, a suspended OB-GYN who worked at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

The lawmakers described the allegations as "deeply disturbing" and said they, "raise profound concerns about clinical oversight, command accountability, and the integrity of the military health system."

"These accusations do not reflect isolated lapses; they point to potential long-term failures," the letter states.

“The Army and Department of War Inspector Generals must conduct an investigation into the systemic failures that allowed Major Blaine McGraw to continue in his capacity amidst multiple accusations of egregious sexual misconduct,” said Sen. Cornyn. “The allegations made against Major McGraw and how they were mishandled warrant a thorough investigation, and I implore the Army and the Department to promptly look into this matter, bring justice to his countless victims, and work to prevent another failing in the future.” - Sen. John Cornyn

The congressional delegation is requesting an independent investigation that extends beyond a routine internal inquiry, given that the alleged conduct may have occurred over an extended period across multiple duty stations.

The lawmakers are asking the Department of the Army Office of Inspector General to examine how clinical, command, and Defense Health Agency oversight structures failed to identify and intervene in this case.

"A transparent assessment of systemic shortcomings, and actionable recommendations to strengthen standards of care and accountability will be essential to restoring trust within the military community," they wrote.

The letter includes seven specific questions for the Army, including requests for:

A comprehensive investigation into all allegations involving Major McGraw

Trauma-informed resources and victim assistance programs for former patients and families

Notification of the Texas Medical Board and other state licensing authorities

Identification of systemic oversight failures

Review of Defense Health Agency Graduate Medical Education program oversight

Assessment of medical supervisors who worked with Major McGraw

Evaluation of reporting pathways for patients experiencing misconduct

The lawmakers emphasized that military health system patients "deserve confidence that their care is provided in an environment that prioritizes safety, accountability, and professionalism."

The letter requests that the Inspector General keep Congress informed of the Department's findings and next steps in addressing the allegations.

25 News has reached out to McGraw's attorney multiple times, but have not received a response.

Below is our previous coverage:



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!